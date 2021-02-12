Dwayne Johnson And Mother Ata Serenade Jimmy Fallon On His Talk Show

The Rock and his mom turned rockstars on Jimmy Fallon’s latest talk show episode. The Rock a.k.a. Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and shared a video of his mother singing two songs for The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. In this Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson revealed that his mother “adores” Fallon. Find out more details about this story below.

Dwayne Johnson and his mom perform on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Dwayne Johnson is currently busy promoting the upcoming NBC show, Young Rock. The show is based on Dwayne Johnson’s life experiences since his childhood days to being a normal teenager. The show will focus on various ups and down The Rock faced while growing up in a middle-class household. Recently, Dwayne Johnson stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote Young Rock.

But more than Dwayne Johnson, his mother Ata Johnson stole the show. While having a conversation with Jimmy on the show, Dwayne revealed that his mother was there. Soon, Ata Johnson came in and Dwayne suggested that they should serenade Jimmy. The mother-son duo began singing a song for Jimmy and the late-night host seemed more than happy to be serenaded.

Soon, Dwayne Johnson’s mother started singing a second song and her superstar son seemed surprised by it but sang along once again. Dwayne Johnson shared this video clip from Jimmy Fallon’s show on Instagram and wrote, “A career first. Singing with my @atajohnson on @fallontonight. My mom ADORES @jimmyfallon like a son, so I thought she’d love to come on impromptu style and sing him a song w/her ukulele”.

He continued and wrote, “But after the first song finishes she says, “We’ve got one more”… to which I said, “NO WE DON’T HAVE ONE MORE”. But she started strumming anyway and the moment she started singing, “WE LOVE YOU JIMMYYYY OH YES WE DOOOO…” I fell in lock step with her and started singing too. At this point I surrendered any control and power. I thought I had and just let this big ol’ slice of goodness pie be enjoyed!! I’m a lucky son of a gun to have such a positive force of a mam. What a happy soul she’s got. I’ll admit her mana is pretty infectious”. Watch this clip from The Rock’s Instagram here.

