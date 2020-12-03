Dwayne Johnson And Tyrese Gibson Bury The Hatchet, Latter Says "Me And The Rock Peaced Up"

Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's feud has officially come to an end after the latter publically stated that they have put the past behind them. In the past, the two castmates from the Fast and Furious series feuded after Tyrese complained about The Rock making the franchise his own. A series of posts from Gibson surfaced in which the actor took jibes at Hobbs and Shaw for creating a spin-off movie series. The singer was not pleased with the decision and thus spoke his mind. Since then, Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's fight began and had been going on for a long time.

Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson are at peace

However, things finally squared up as Gibson announced that things are fine between them. The singer appeared on the Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz show in which he spoke about the feud. Amid the interview, Gibson revealed that he had made his peace with The Rock. Thus he addressed the much infamous Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's feud and said that the thing is of the past and they have spoken to each other a lot since then. He assured the host that he and Dwayne had spoken for hours just three weeks ago. Gibson mentioned that it was great and thus assured that the feud is past them now.

Back in 2017, Tyrese Gibson had called out The Rock for certain happening regarding the Fast and Furious franchise. The singer said that The Rock and his brother have spun things around and have made the Fast and Furious franchise about them. He then made a stern statement saying that despite getting a call from the makers of the film, he will not be deleting the post. He then added that he will see the fans in 2020 Fast and Furious film and went on to take another jibe at the actor. Gibson in the statement wrote “#FastFamily right? Nah... it's about #TeamDewayne”. He then pointed out that in three years, there will be no Shaw in the Hobbs and Shaw franchise but just Dwayne as Hobbs. Thus the feud between the two actors continued since then and has now come to a close as mentioned by Gibson himself.

