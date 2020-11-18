Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Struggled To Fit Inside A Porsche Taycan During Film Shoot

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently shared a bunch of photos to Instagram as he wrapped up the filming for his upcoming Netflix project Red Notice. The Rock dedicated his posts to his lead co-stars, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot; to the writer/director, Rawson Thurber; and a post even for the entire production crew. However, one of his posts that went slightly under the radar is where Johnson shared a shot from filming where he was hilariously struggling to fit his massive frame into a tiny sports car - a Porsche Taycan.

Dwayne Johnson outlined the entire incident in the caption, noting how his massive 6 ft 5 inches, 260 pounds body meant he inadvertently botched a well-written chase sequence for the upcoming movie. The 48-year-old highlighted the insane preparation and the cost it took to buy and ship the car to the United States only for the sequence to be altered during shooting.

Sharing the details of the awkward conversation between him and the director Rawson Thurber, The Rock explained how he realised his frame might be too big for the sports car after he forcefully tried to "shimmy into the Porsche" like a "big a** brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot."

The Rock said, in the caption, that he struggled to get inside the car because of his wide back. "After about 15 seconds of uncomfortable silence... Rawson, I and the entire crew just started laughing our asses off!!" he wrote.

Despite the setback, The Rock still manage to find a silver lining from the story as he lauded the crew ability to think quick on their feet and finding a "creative" alternative to complete the chase sequence.

Dwayne Johnson and his struggles to fit in supercars

This is not the first time, Dwayne Johnson had trouble fitting in a supercar. The Rock previously shared a story of how he struggled to get inside a Ferrari LaFerrari and a GTA Spano while filming for his hit TV series 'Ballers'. "Selling on the streets for $3-5 million. The great benefit of producing and starring in HBO's Ballers is that I can admire, touch and play with this LaFerrari which is one of the most beautifully engineered and sought after exotic cars in the world. The drawback...? Daddy don't fit in it." he wrote in the caption.

The Rock, a former WWE superstar, is widely known for his incredible work ethic when it comes to working out on a daily basis. He routinely shares clips of his impressive workouts to Instagram, which he also uses to promote top sportswear brands like Under Armour. One of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson's last release was Jumanji: The Next Level, which hit the screens in December 2019. Red Notice will likely be released on Netflix in 2021. However, the Red Notice movie release date is yet to be announced.

(Image Credits: The Rock Instagram)