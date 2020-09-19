Dwayne Johnson Says, 'A Man’s Gotta Go To Work,' After He Rips Off His House Gates

Dwayne Johnson is known to be very active on social media. He recently took to his Instagram to share how and why he ripped off the gates to his house. Fans and celebs are spamming his post with some fun comments. Take a look.

Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram Post

The Rock recently ripped off the gates to his house as he was getting late for work. The caption for his post read: ''Not my finest hour ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open.I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t…So I did what I had to do.I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself….And I’m ðŸ’¯ ready to be BLACK ADAMâš¡ï¸ðŸ’ªðŸ¾''

The comments from fans and celebs that followed the post were absolutely hilarious. Fans are also requesting for the video of the incident to be uploaded, and some are commenting about how he is always in character. Have a look.

Comments on Dwayne Johnson's post

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's Ex-wife Dany Garcia Tore Calf Muscle While Celebrating XFL Purchase

Dwayne Johnson also posted the video after he left for work and the process that his security team went through after he ripped off the gates. The Rock then went on to say how he will climb the gates and get an uber next time he is in such a situation but quickly changed this mind. He then sincerely thanked the team of technicians and welders that came over and took care of the destruction that he had left behind.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock's Favourite Word 'jabroni' Gets Added To The Dictionary

Dwayne Johnson’s post after testing positive for COVID-19

The Rock, his wife, and daughters had tested positive for COVID-19. Post this, the actor took to his Instagram and shared an 11-minute video where he talked about the situation. The message that he conveyed to his fans was - "Stay disciplined, Boost your immune system., Commit to wellness., Wear your mask. and to Protect your family."

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Reveals He & His Family Had Tested Positive For Coronavirus; WATCH

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Late Father Rocky Johnson On His 76th Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.