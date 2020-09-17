Dwayne Johnson's Ex-wife Dany Garcia Tore Calf Muscle While Celebrating XFL Purchase

Last month, Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, became new owners of Vince McMahon's football league, XFL. However, both partners have faced health issues after officially acquiring XFL ownership. Earlier this month, The Rock took to Instagram to reveal that he had contracted and was recovering from COVID-19. Now, Dany Garcia has revealed that she injured herself while celebrating their XFL purchase.

Dwayne Johnson ex-wife/business partner Dany Garcia injured herself after becoming XFL owner

According to Garcia, she tore her calf muscle while celebrating the purchase of the league. During an Instagram story, Garcia shared that she was so excited after the winning bid, she was jumping around when she tore her muscle. She too has been recovering for the past two months and promised to move forward with XFL in a positive and productive manner. "So one moment I’m running towards Dave and I’m jumping up and down yelling ‘I got it! I got it!’, the next moment I’m on the floor with a torn calf muscle," Garcia stated on Instagram.

Dany Garcia [@DanyGarciaCo] describing her injury from the night her and @TheRock won the #XFL bid and the recovery 😳



Stay Safe, Dany#XFL2021 #WeAreTheXFL #ForTheLoveOfFootball



[via Dany Garcia on IG] pic.twitter.com/x0zfKIBL3U — XFL Press (@XFLPress) September 14, 2020

Last month, Johnson, Garcia and Red Bird Capital bought McMahon's bankrupt XFL league for $15 million. The league had declared bankruptcy on April 13 and was looking for new owners since then. Now, Garcia is the first female professional sports league owner. After making the official announcement, Garcia spoke to People Magazine about the new purchase, stating that it is an iconic moment in her life. While the league stopped play earlier this year, they see immense potential in XFL.

For The Love of Football

For The Love of The Athletes

For The Love of The Fans@xfl2020 #Owner @TheRock #GerryCardinale pic.twitter.com/gNTHiJeDp8 — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) August 3, 2020

Dwayne Johnson ex-wife Dany Garcia net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garcia's net worth stands at $20 million. As The Rock's business partner, she has produced films with the Seven Bucks Productions. She also works as The Garcia Companies' chairwoman of media management. The 51-year-old businesswoman also started the Beacon Experience, which works with at-risk young children. Baywatch, Snitch, Rampage, Skyscraper, Hobbs & Shaw and Shazam! are some of the movies she has produced.

