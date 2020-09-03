Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock's Favourite Word 'jabroni' Gets Added To The Dictionary

Before venturing in the acting industry, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock was a professional wrestler. Now, his favourite word ‘jabroni’ has been added to the Dictionary.com, as reported by Cinema Blend. The word ‘jabroni’ was reportedly used by Dwayne Johnson to refer to his opponents inside the ring.

As suggested by Cinema Blend, the sports illustrated wrestling account has added 650 words to the Dictionary, one of them is ‘jabroni’. The meaning of the word is “foolish or contemptible person”. It is also stated by the outlet that Dwayne Johnson used this word a lot for his opponents when he wrestled professionally.

In other news, Dwayne recently announced the tragic news of him being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a video released on Thursday, September 3, the actor revealed that unfortunately he along with wife Lauren, and their daughters Jasmine and Tiana are diagnosed with the virus, which has claimed several lives. Describing that he has suffered from several injures before, but dealing with COVID-19 has been ‘much different’ for him.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, personally, as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times”

Further on, Dwayne Johnson said that this unfortunate situation was a ‘real kick in the gut’ for him. However, he was happy to assure fans that his family is just doing fine. They are no longer ‘contagious’ and all of them are ‘healthy’.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy”

