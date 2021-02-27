Dwayne Johnson Shares A Throwback Picture With 'Tiger Mask'; Fans React

Dwayne Johnson often shares many pictures on his Instagram account from the olden days. While most of the throwback pictures on Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram are from his youth and wrestling days, a recent picture posted by him is from the time when he was just a child. He has also given a brief description about the photo and his meet with the popular Japanese icon Tiger Mask, along with a comic comparison of himself with Bruno Mars. The post was soon followed by reactions from his fans, who posted their own witty comments on the photo.

Dwayne Johnson shares a throwback picture with his ‘Afro look’

Dwayne Johnson has shared one of the rare pictures from his childhood, from the time that he had met with Tiger Mask when he was barely a teenager. He started his long message on Instagram by saying, “This was a big moment for the 11yr old kid!!!”. He called Tiger Mask one of his “wrestling heroes” who he used to idolise as a kid. He talked about how much meeting with him and shaking the wrestler’s hand meant to him. He also talked about how much impact the famous wrestler had made on him when he was just a child.

Johnson further talked about how much “being nice and kind” after becoming famous affects the people you meet, “especially kids”. He then ended his message by making a comic dig by saying, “And who would’ve ever thought years later this little afro’d punk kid would grow up to have a TWIN little brother named @brunomars”. The actor visibly has a striking resemblance with the singer in this picture. His fans responded by their own set of witty comments, calling the picture from the time when “the rock was a pebble”.

Image courtesy: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram comments

Dwayne Johnson gained a lot of popularity from his wrestling career, before eventually working in films. The actor has worked in several hit films throughout his career, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Hobbs & Shaw, San Andreas, Fast and Furious films and more. He was last seen in the film Jumanji: The Next Level.

