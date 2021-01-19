Dwayne Johnson Shares 'powerful Quote' By Martin Luther King Jr, Says 'Love This'

On January 19, 2021, Dwayne Johnson a.k.a. ‘The Rock’ took to his official Instagram handle and paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. in order to celebrate January 18, 2021’s holiday in honour of the civil rights leader. The powerful quote shared by The Rock read, “No work is insignificant. All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence”. Take a look.

Dwayne Johnson shares Martin Luther King's quote

Also read: Dwayne Johnson's 'surprise' Christmas Gift Makes Him 'appreciate' Nice Things In Life

While sharing the picture quote, The Rock captioned the same quote and further added, “Love this powerful quote. People will always remember how you made them feel and the impact you had on their lives”. As soon as the quote was uploaded, many of his fans liked the post and dropped positive comments.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Spends Christmas 'cleaning Up The Trash' And 'playing Barbie' With Daughter

Lewis Howes too dropped a pair of praying hands and a praising hand emoticon. A fan commented, “Well said” with several praising hands emoticons. Another one wrote, “You are the best”. A user commented, “Great quote” with a clapping hand emoticon. Several others simply dropped red heart and praising hands emoticons on the post.

The Rock believes in Martin Luther King Jr.’s philosophy and often shares his quotes with his fans and followers to spread love and positivity. In 2014, he posted a picture of a segregated bathroom which explained how the picture is hung in his office. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Hangs in my office. Every race struggles. Be proud of who you are”. The actor further added hashtags such as ‘#BlackSamoanPride’, ‘#Progress’, ‘#MLK’. Have a look at several reactions by his fans below.

Also read: 10 Adorable Pictures Of Dwayne Johnson Having Light Moments With His Daughters

@TheRock ironic that the mens room door is black. — Ted Bennett (@mr_tedi_88) January 20, 2014

@TheRock its cool ... Message also ðŸ‘ — Gaurav Khatri (@TheGaurav9) January 20, 2014

@TheRock I agree. Surviving our individual lives everyday is more important than worrying about our race. What we stand for is the question — Levonne (@highsmith75) January 20, 2014

The actor and retired professional wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was last seen in films such as Fighting with My Family, Shazam!, Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level. He will next be seen in Jungle Cruise. Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan and alongside Dwayne, features Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain and Madison Iseman. Jungle Cruise is an adventure drama which is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. The film stars Dwayne, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Image Source: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Shares Biographical Comedy 'Young Rock' Teaser And Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.