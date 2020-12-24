Dwayne Johnson's 'surprise' Christmas Gift Makes Him 'appreciate' Nice Things In Life

It is a known fact that multi-faceted actor Dwayne Johnson, who is fondly known as The Rock, is adored and loved by millions across the globe. One such example of the same can be seen in the image below, where the Hobbs & Shaw actor was greeted by a gift box sitting quietly at the foot of his vehicle in his designated parking lot space at one of the few public places he takes his car. The image of the same can be found on Dwayne Johnson's Instagram as well as below.

Dwayne Johnson's Christmas gift:

The box that can be seen in the image above was essentially a Christmas Day 2020 present for the actor/wrestler. One can see that through the post, the media personality is communicating that little gestures like these tend to go a long way with him. He also added that such things make him appreciate the little things in life as they slow down as a result of gestures like these.

Through the image above, one can also see that Dwayne Johnson is also giving out Christmas 2020 wishes to his followers ahead of the arrival of Christmas Day 2020. Dwayne Johnson's Instagram following, as of this writing, stands at 207 million followers, which makes him one of the most followed personalities on the photo-sharing site. The count of Dwayne Johnson's photos or videos on Instagram is 5,000, indicating that he is fairly active on his social media handle. Some of the most recent Dwayne Johnson's photos and videos have been about him spending time with his family during the pandemic or pertaining to his upcoming projects, such as his first-ever upcoming superhero presentation, Black Adam.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson is currently supervising an NBC show based on his childhood, titled Young Rock. On the feature film front, the actor was seen in Hobbs & Shaw. In the future, the actor will be seen entering into the skin of Black Adam from the DC universe.

