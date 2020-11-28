Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: Is He Getting His Own Skin In Fortnite?

Fortnite developer Epic Games has collaborated with numerous companies and franchises to bring special themed outfits and skins for fans of the Fortnite world. For Chapter 2, Season 4, the gaming company partnered with Marvel to introduce some of the most popular characters from the Marvel universe.

Interestingly, Epic also had a successful collaboration with the National Football League during Season 6 of Chapter 1 and recently extended its partnership with the professional American football league to introduce a new range of NFL themed outfits. It now appears that the WWE could be next to team up with the gaming company.

Also Read | How To Release Slurp Into The Atmosphere: Get Slurp Truck, Container, And Barrel Locations

The Rock Fortnite skin - Is it happening?

A Twitter user recently shared The Rock float and suggested that it resembled a Fortnite skin of the former WWE star. The Rock appeared as a float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving's Day Parade where he is seen sporting a vintage outfit from his early days on the pro-wrestling scene.

Why does @TheRock float look like a #Fortnite skin of The Rock? pic.twitter.com/EJGfqI2Umz — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2020

Also Read | Fortnite Native Locations: Where To Harvest Buses And RVs In XP Xtravaganza Week 4?

The Rock was quick to respond to the tweet indicating that he may end up getting his own skin in the video game. Here's what The Rock said:

Way ahead of you, BD 😉

Great minds 🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 26, 2020

While The Rock was a bit vague in his response, it wouldn't be surprising if he actually ends up in the battle royale game considering the numerous crossovers we have seen in the game.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Suggest That Fortnitemares Might Bring Back A fancy Kevin Skin

The video game is known for various collaborations and has teamed up with several companies since its inception. A crossover with the WWE will allow Epic Games to make various Fortnite skins out of popular WWE characters. However, it should be noted that the gaming company hasn't announced anything on the collaboration and this is just a speculation.

Fortnite is currently in Chapter 2, Season 4, and is preparing for its end-of-season Galactus event which is set to take place on Tuesday, December 1 at 4 PM ET. The live event will mark the end of Season 4 and make way for Season 5. Fortnite is now available across various major platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Suggest The Addition Of Fortnite Mod Support In The Game

Image credits: Instagram | The Rock