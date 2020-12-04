Dwayne Johnson Introduces New Ice Cream Line, Says "Dwanta Claus Is Comin’ To Town"

Dwayne Johnson has introduced his new ice cream line up that will be coming out this festive season, just in time for Christmas 2020. The actor has expressed his excitement to partner with Oregon-based ice cream company Salt & Straw to create a unique blend of ice creams. The Rock owns his own tequila line up and thus has patterned with the ice cream company to release their special edition combo of the two for this holiday season.

Dwayne Johnson introduces a new ice cream line for Christmas 2020

The actor has called the ice cream flavour as Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog. According to the actor, the ice cream is made with Teremana’s Reposado which will provide an oaky vanilla flavour to the ice cream. The fans of the actor expressed their joy for his new product and praised him on the new line of ice cream. The actor posted a picture of himself dressed as Santa Claus as he promoted his ice cream line up with Salty & Straw. The actor also wrote a long caption urging fans to try the new ice cream line up this holiday season. He also thanked fans for the amazingly positive reviews he has received on the new flavours of ice cream. The Rock in the caption also claimed that his line-up of ice cream had become the official bestseller of Salt & Straw. Thus he expressed his gratitude towards his fans for making it possible. According to FOX News, The Rock’s ice cream line up sold out in just 36 hours of its release last year. Thus with new flavours added this year, fans seem excited to try them out.

The pack this year will include five pints of ice cream with new flavours added to the list including “double fold vanilla” and “chocolate gooey brownie” pints. Last year’s hitmaker flavours “I saw mommy kissing Dwanta Claus” and “Rock’n around the Christmas tree” too have been retained for the five-pack of ice creams. The news portal mentioned above also claimed that $1 from all the ice cream pints sold will go towards the World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program. Dwayne Johnson’s own company Teremana will also match up to the donation that will be received to provide meals to people during this holiday season.

