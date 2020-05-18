Dwayne Johnson To Sofia Vergara: Hollywood Celebs Had A Lit Weekend Amid Lockdown

While movies and TV shows have come to a halt due to the Corovavirus pandemic, the only way celebrities are keeping their fans entertained is through the digital world. Some celebs have been sharing the recipe of the dishes they cook, while some are holding live concerts or giving an insight into their daily lives. Take a look at what these actors from Dwayne Johnson to Sofia Vergara were up to, over the weekend.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is a fitness freak and his sculpted body says it all. He spends most of his time working out and also loves cooking. Dwayne Johnson often shares pictures of his favourite dishes on his Instagram account. On the weekend too, Dwayne Johnson believes in waking up early and working out. He shared a video on his Instagram account, while he cooked buffalo chunks.

Chrissy Teigen

It was a happy weekend of Chrissy Teigen as she celebrated her son, Mile's birthday. Chrissy Teigen and John legend's son Miles turned two over the weekend and his parents did everything they could to make his birthday special, amid the lockdown. Since the kid loves cars, they brought him a car-themed birthday cake and also decorated the entire house.

Josh Brolin

Deadpool 2 fame Josh Brolin is currently in quarantine with his wife Kathryn Brolin and their daughter. He shared an image of his daughter on his Instagram account. In the picture, Josh Brolin's daughter was seen, painting and looked quite adorable in the picture.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is one of the most active Hollywood stars on social media. The singer has been spending time with his wife along with creating some great music, collaborating with other Hollywood singers. Over the weekend, Justin Bieber spent time with his wife watching movies.

Sofia Vergara

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara is currently enjoying her time at home in quarantine. The actor spent her weekend at home by the pool. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account and also shared a video of her dog swimming. Sofia Vergara also shared pictures of what she had for lunch and dinner, over the weekend.

