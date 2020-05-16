How To Watch 'Scoob!' Movie That It Is Being Released Online; Check Details

The comic and cartoon show Scooby-Doo has been one of the most loved entertainment pieces for the 90s kids. The cartoon was recently made into a film, Scoob!, which could not be released due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, Warner Bros have made the decision to launch the film Scoob! online for the convenience of the people.

How to watch Scoob! movie

For the fans of Scooby-Doo, there is no chance of missing the much-awaited film adaptation, Scoob!. The film was supposed to have a grand cinematic release but it could not be implemented due to the pandemic. In recent developments, the makers decided to go digital because of the demands coming from the audience.

The film will be released on platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play. It is also going up on portals like Troll but is only available in US and Canada for a fixed price. The film will release at 7 pm EST which is 12 am UK time.

Warner Bros chairperson said to an entertainment portal that he is aware of how eagerly people have been waiting for the film. They are delighted that such a feel-good film can be watched at home while they are safe and families are together. He said that such unprecedented times call for creative thinking and adaptability to distribute the content well.

Read As 'Scoob!' Releases, First Five Minutes Of The Film Is Available For Free; Watch Here

Also read 'Scoob' Cast's Net Worth Is No Mystery At All; Check Details Inside

About the film Scoob!

Scoob! is the movie adaptation of the much-loved cartoon series, Scooby-Doo. In this version, the dubbing has been done by various renowned actors like Frank Welker, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, and Amanda Seyfried for the characters Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Fred, and Daphne respectively.

The plot of the film revolves around the gang that has been facing one of their toughest challenges ever. They have to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they are on the quest to stop the “dogpocalypse”, they realise that Scooby has a greater destiny than imagined.

The trailer of the film received a great response and hence the hype around it has been alive. Have a look at the trailer of Scoob! here.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Read Timothee Chalamet's New Look From Upcoming Film 'Dune' Revealed Online

Also read Zareen Khan's Pet Cat Scooby Has A Striking Resemblance To Alia Bhatt's Edward; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.