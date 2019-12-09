Dwayne Johnson Trolls Kevin Hart Once Again, This Time For His British Accent; Video

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are one of the most popular BFFs in Hollywood’s and are often seen bromancing and having their fun banter on social media. During their press tour of their upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, the actors shared lots of inside jokes and made fun of each other recently. For fans, it is just too hilarious they simply cannot get enough of the two of them. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's friendship is entertaining and just as much as fans love seeing them both being so active on social media, fans love watching their videos with great enthusiasm too. Recently, Dwyane Johnson uploaded an Instagram video sharing yet another fun video with Kevin Hart. In the video, Kevin Hart is trying his best to ace the British accent, but it ends up leaving fans in laughter. His facial expressions that come with the accent is taking over the internet. Watch the video here.

About the film

The trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level has released, and the film features the cast of big names such as Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover. The film also brings Nick Jonas who was seen in the earlier film in the franchise Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. The trailer looks like a lot of fun to fans, packed with action and adventure as the team battles in different types of terrains throughout. Jumanji: The Next Level is all set to hit the silver screens on December 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Watch the recent video uploaded by Dwayne Johnson about the film here.

