Kevin Hart: His Digs At Dwayne Johnson To Academy Award Row; Times When He Made News

Be it his ‘bromance’ with Dwayne Johnson or his film-related announcements, actor Kevin Hart has been time and again creating headlines for his social media presence. Here are a few times when Kevin Hart’s social media posts stormed the internet.

Kevin Hart’s throws a sarcastic shade at Dwayne Johnson

Just like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have been constantly taking sarcastic jibes at each other on their social media handles. Recently, Kevin Hart took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture, in which the actor can be seen as Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Hart captioned the picture as, "😂😂😂😂😂😂 This shit makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow" Take a look:

Kevin Hart's family picture

Recently, Kevin shared his family picture, which features his father Henry Robert Witherspoon and three children, Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart and Kenzo Kash Hart. In the picture shared, Hart, along with his family can be seen posing for a happy picture while checking in a hotel. Kevin captioned the viral picture as, "Grandpa with his grand-babies & his son...My brother @robert40hart gets the Photo Cred 😂😂😂". Take a look:

Kevin Hart and the Academy Award controversy

Recently, Kevin Hart stepped down as the Academy Award host, following an outcry over perceived homophobic comments and tweets from the comedian. Addressing the backlash and a warning letter from the Academy Awards officials, Kevin Hart posted a video on his official Instagram handle. In the video shared, Kevin remarked that he will not apologise for his comments and announced his exit. Take a look:

