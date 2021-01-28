Dwayne Johnson Unveils Poster Of Young Rock Series Which Chronicles His Life Story

Dwayne Johnson’s new NBC comedy Young Rock has him campaigning for president in 2032, but the actor and producer sidestepped the possibility of a real-life run someday. The Young Rock poster was recently unveiled by Dwayne Johnson on his Instagram. The comedy series is based on his real-life story as it chronicles his life as a kid, teen, college football player, and amateur wrestler. Take a look at the new official poster here:

A coming-of-age story inspired by the former pro wrestler’s colourful but challenging childhood and youth, Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock is framed by the adult Johnson’s reflections on his life as he stumps for office. The series is conceived by Nahnatchka Khan well known for directing the 2019 Netflix film Always Be My Maybe. On January 27, the makers also revealed the official trailer for the series, which depicts Dwayne Johnson being portrayed by three different actors: Adrian Groulx as Dwayne at 10, Bradley Constant as Dwayne at 15 and Uli Latukefu as Dwayne at 20.

Dwayne Johnson recently shared the first Young Rock trailer giving a glimpse of the show. It starts with The Rock standing for the United States President in 2032 and giving an interview. He then tells the story from his childhood in 1982 to his teenage in 1987 and 1990. It will show “the wild” and the true story of Dwayne Johnson and his family. The show will depict how the world’s biggest star started out small. The series will premiere on February 16, 2021, on NBC. Watch the trailer for Young Rock here:

Young Rock cast and more

The Young Rock cast has Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne (Dewey) Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson and Uli Latukefu will be playing 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson. Stacey Leilua will be portraying Ata Johnson (Dwayne's mother), Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson (Dwayne's father), Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia (Dwayne's grandmother). Dwayne Johnson is also said to appear in each episode as himself. As reported to Variety, he has promised that Young Rock will showcase the absolute truth about his childhood without any exaggerations or lies. The first season will feature 11 episodes. The show will also reportedly be a single-cam comedy which falls in the lines of The Office and The Big Bang Theory.

Young Rock plot chronicles his teen years and how he made it big in the industry, along with a future prediction of him running for the President of the US. The series is developed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and the Rock himself. Universal Television, Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions have produced the series.

