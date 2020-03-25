Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Fast & Furious 7' Has Him Watching Himself Play Football On TV

The Dwayne Johnson starrer Fast & Furious 7 had a well-crafted scene which had Dwayne Johnson's character watching himself playing football during the 90s. Dwayne Johnson who is also fondly known as the 'The Rock' to his wrestling fans had gotten associated with the film, The First Saga in the year 2011. The actor was roped in to essay the character of Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 5.

Since then, there was no turning back for Dwayne Johnson. The actor went on to become one of the most important members of the Fast & Furious movie franchise and he was also one of the leads in the spinoff film which released recently. When Dwayne Johnson was introduced in the film as Hobbs, he was shown to be a bounty hunter along with being a US federal agent who was on a quest to find Dominic Torreto and his entire crew.

The plot had everyone believe that Dominic murdered the DEA agents until Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs found out the real culprit. Hobbs became a part of Dominic's gang and remained a strong associate until Fast & Furious 6 when they went after Owen Shaw. Owen's brother was seen to be back with a vengeance in Fast & Furious 7 when he first locked horns with Hobbs.

Fast & Furious 7 saw Hobbs lock horns with Deckard

Fans witnessed a massive showdown between Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs and Owen's brother in Fast & Furious 7 when the latter was snooping on the information regarding Dominic. However, Dwayne Johnson's character ended up getting severely wounded in this showdown.

Fast & Furious 7 saw Hobbs spending considerable time in the hospital bed until he learns that Owen's brother Deckard has teamed up with Mose Jakande to execute Dominic along with his team members through a UVA drone.

Fast & Furious 7 has Dwayne Johnson watching himself playing football on TV

The scene in Fast & Furious 7 which had Hobbs in the hospital room sees him watching a football game along with his daughter. The 1993 game had The University Of Miami putting on a tough game against Florida State University. Dwayne Johnson was known to play for Miami in the game and the scene in Fast & Furious 7 sees him watching himself takedown Florida's quarterback Charlie Ward.

So when Hobbs is in the hospital, he's watching Dwayne Johnson sack a Florida State QB. This is too much for me.#Furious7 pic.twitter.com/HOE8XgXAbL — Michael (@LazySwimCoach) March 15, 2020

