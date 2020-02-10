Dwayne Johnson Will Soon Star In An Autobiographical Sitcom Like 'Forrest Gump'

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock is a superstar is often in the limelight for his upcoming movies. The mega action star recently announced that he will be joining forces with NBC for a new sitcom. Surprisingly, the sitcom is going to be autobiographical that will give us a look at what his early days were, starting from his childhood into his teenage years.

Reportedly, the series is titled as Young Rock and will have 11 episodes and has received a straight-to-series order from NBC. The pilot of the show is penned by Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producers Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

My formative years, also known as my “Forrest Gump” years were wildly unbelievable, yet incredibly all true. 🤦🏽‍♂️

Ladies & gents, we bring you our exciting new comedy series, “YOUNG ROCK”. @NBC@SevenBucksProd #FierceBabyProductions pic.twitter.com/1AN8AJ8BnU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2020

According to media reports, the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star will appear in every episode talking about flashbacks to earlier events in his life. The show is expected to get a young cast that will portray him and other characters. In the announcement, Dwayne Johnson mentioned different elements that will be portrayed in the series. The show's casting and release date have not yet been confirmed.

He said that the series will see his wild childhood and the exciting journey that got him to where he is now. The show will take viewers from his growing up years in Hawaii until he had to leave for Nashville and then to Miami for university where Johnson played football. The series will have it all from wreaking havoc, getting arrested, buying his first car from a crackhead for $70 to his early years as a wrestler before WWE. He went on to say that those were the years that helped in shaping him into what he is today. Talking about the show he also said that it is almost as if he had been told that he had the childhood of Forrest Gump, where people weave in and out of his life.

