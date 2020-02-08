Dwayne Johnson Pays Emotional Tribute To His Father In 10-minute Long Video, Watch

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently shared a 10-minute tribute video on Instagram. The video showcases his emotional speech which he delivered during his father’s funeral service. The video is a touching tribute to the man who had such a huge impact on a man of Dwayne's stature. Dwayne Johnson also penned down a heartfelt note in the same post.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast And Furious' Moments That Are Unforgettable

Recently he also revealed the cause of death of his father. In an emotional video posted by him on social media, he said that his father died from a heart attack. He also explained further that he had not been feeling well and was battling a cold and infection. He further said that his father had what’s called as deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg. Dwayne in his emotional post said that his father had a big blood clot that broke free and travelled up his body right to his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Share A Strong Bond And These Instances Prove It

Rocky Johnson was the former son-in-law of wrestling legend Peter Maivia. He was born in Canada. His career in the wrestling ring lasted for nearly three decades. He debuted with the National Wrestling Alliance in 1964 and stormed his way through numerous promotions which also included a four-year WWE stint, before his retirement in 1991.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Workout Videos On Instagram Will Definitely Motivate You To Hit The Gym

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Wears Roger Federer-backed 'On' Sneakers In Super Bowl LIV Promo

After his retirement, he went on to help his son train for wrestling. Rocky Johnson’s son debuted in WWE as Rocky Maivia. He debuted with that name to pay homage to his father and grandfather. The younger Johnson’s ring name was later changed to The Rock and he went on to become one of the most accomplished wrestlers in history before making his name in Hollywood.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.