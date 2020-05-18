Dwayne Johnson's Best Photos From His Cover Shoots; See Pics

Dwayne Johnson is considered a notable celebrity in Hollywood. Besides his acting finesse, he is known for his wrestling skills. However, he switched from being a popular wrestler and professional football player to the highest-paid actor in no time. The Rock has been in the limelight for years and has been loved by the audience for his performances.

Dwayne Johnson has starred in some of the iconic flicks including Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji, and Get Smart, to name a few. He has also delivered around six blockbuster movies in a row. He has also been featured in various magazine covers. Therefore, we have compiled some of his photos on social media that feature him in front covers. Take a look.

Dwayne Johnson's cover shoots:

1. Entrepreneur magazine’s cover

Dwayne Johnson shared a series of photos on his official Instagram handle. It features him on the front cover of Entrepreneur magazine alongside his business partner Dany Garcia. The April edition of the magazine showcases how both of them found strength in their hard times. In the caption accompanying the post, Dwayne Johnson expressed his gratitude to all his teams and everyone who was involved in making the cover a successful one.

He wrote, “Cheers to innovation, passion, gratitude, and building out our 10 lane highways. Thank you @entrepreneur and Editor-in-Chief @heyfeifer for the enjoyable hang time with @danygarciaco and me to chat biz philosophy and execution in our ever-growing worlds. Our drive to build enterprise will always be fueled by one core belief - making people feel good and always putting our audience first. Thank you to our teams and all involved in making this cover a successful one.”

2. The Hollywood reporter

Two months ago, Dwayne Johnson shared a photo of The Hollywood reporter cover featuring him with his fashion stylist, Ilaria Urbinati. In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, the Rock congratulated her for being featured on the cover. He called her his stylist, friend and global influential tastemaker. He revealed how he relied on her for his world premiere red carpets and business boardrooms. He thanked her for raising his style bar, disrupting fashion trends and influencing millions worldwide with her bold and cool storytelling. Have a look.

3. Wall Street Journal

Dwayne Johnson shared an adorable picture of himself lying on the grass. Moreover, he is keenly looking at the tiny chicks and he has two on them resting on his hand. He has been featured on the magazine cover of The Wall Street Journal. He wrote a beautiful caption alongside his social media post. He is talking about his life story which he is promoting to share with his exclusive WSJ magazine cover and story. Take a look.

