Nita Ambani Grateful To Me For Recommending Kieron Pollard To Mumbai Indians: Dwayne Bravo

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo recently revealed that Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani often thanks him for recommending his teammate Kieron Pollard's name to the franchise. Kieron Pollard, who turned 33 on Tuesday, leads West Indies in limited-overs cricket and joined the Mumbai Indians line-up for the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While he was widely acknowledged for his all-round abilities in his maiden IPL outing itself, the burly Trinidadian continues to remain one of the vital cogs of the star-studded franchise.

Nita Ambani always thanks me: Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo was roped in by Mumbai Indians prior to the inaugural IPL season in 2008. In an appearance on Cricbuzz, Bravo revealed that he had suggested the name of Kieron Pollard to the franchise as his replacement for the 2009 season. Pollard, who was 21 at the time, was busy with other commitments and as a result, could not make it into the Mumbai Indians line-up.

Dwayne Bravo said that he saw some T20-like talent in Kieron Pollard, which is why he persisted with his name to the Mumbai Indians team management for the next season (IPL 2010) as well. Later in 2009, Pollard was in India to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the Champions League T20. Bravo said that on his recommendation, Mumbai Indians coach Robin Singh and manager Rahul Sanghvi flew to Hyderabad and signed up the all-rounder.

Dwayne Bravo further said that Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani always thanks him for Kieron Pollard’s signing. Nita Ambani is often seen visiting the Wankhede Stadium to cheer her team in their home matches. Much to her delight, Kieron Pollard has won Mumbai Indians many matches and was an integral member of their victorious IPL campaigns in the 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons.

IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo in CSK

While Dwayne Bravo began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2008, he later joined the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side from IPL 2011 onwards. Much like Pollard for Mumbai Indians, Bravo has also been a vital member for the CSK side and was part of their 2011 and 2018 IPL title victories. The cricketer was retained by the CSK franchise in 2019 for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

