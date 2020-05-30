MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo Snubbed By JP Duminy In All-time IPL XI

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all the cricketing activities to a halt. The IPL 2020, which was slated to start on March 29, was postponed indefinitely due to the global crisis. Cricketers are currently quarantined at their homes, which has given them ample time to interact with their fans.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's CSK win IPL title in comeback season on May 28, 2018 in Mumbai; watch video

JP Duminy picks all-time IPL XI, snubs MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina

While some cricketers have resorted to social media, others have been busy choosing their all-time IPL teams. The latest to join this bandwagon is former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy, who picked his all-time IPL XI of the last decade. The southpaw, who has previously played for the Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, made some interesting inclusions and omissions.

Duminy chose West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist as the openers of his team. Gayle is one of the most explosive batsmen in the league's history and has turned matches single-handedly with his powerful hitting. On the other hand, Gilchrist who was part of the league in its initial years, was also immensely successful as a batsman and captain as he led the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to their maiden IPL title win in 2009.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva goes 'vroom vroom', inherits CSK captain's love for bikes: Watch

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes the No. 3 position. The Mumbai lad has guided his franchise to four IPL titles in just seven years. At No. 4 is Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history. Kohli's teammate at RCB and Duminy's decorated South African teammate, AB de Villiers was placed at No. 5.

The all-rounder's department will be headed by the Caribbean firepower with Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell making the cut. Over the years, the West Indies duo of Pollard and Russell have been vital cogs for their respective franchises (MI & KKR). However, some notable exclusions from the side were three-time IPL winning captain MS Dhoni and IPL's second-highest run-scorer Suresh Raina.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Bravo claims 'careers are reborn' under MS Dhoni's captaincy at CSK

Duminy's bowling line-up consists of Brett Lee, Lasith Malinga, Muttiah Muralitharan and Imran Tahir. Lee donned the jersey of KXIP during the initial seasons of the IPL, before making a move to KKR. Malinga has been a regular feature for MI’s lineup over the years and is also amongst the leading wicket-takers in the history of IPL. The two spinners in the side, Muralitharan and Tahir, have been immensely effective for their sides.

JP Duminy’s all-time IPL XI:

Chris Gayle, Adam Gilchrist (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Lasith Malinga, Imran Tahir.

ALSO READ | CSK share new video featuring MS Dhoni, fans say 'Aaya Sher' to the 'Thala': Watch

IMAGE COURTESY: JP DUMINY INSTAGRAM