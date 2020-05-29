Tom Brady Receives Teremana Tequila As Housewarming Gift From Close Friend Dwayne Johnson

NFL superstar Tom Brady is all set to write the next chapter in his football journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl winner left New England Patriots earlier this year in order to embark on a new adventure with the Buccaneers. Last month, Tom Brady along with his wife Gisele Bundchen and children moved to their new mansion in Tampa Bay. Now, the quarterback has received a housewarming gift from one of his known celebrity friends, Dwayne Johnson.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Giant French Toast & Teremana Tequila Cheat Meal Leaves Twitterati Awestruck

The Rock housewarming gift includes Teremana Tequila bottles and a personalised message

Tom Brady took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the housewarming gift he received from Dwayne Johnson's family. Dwayne Johnson, who is widely known by his WWE name 'The Rock', sent a pair of his own Teremana Tequila bottles along with a personalised message on behalf of the Johnsons to the Bradys. The personalised message read: "Wanted to send you delicious housewarming gift and welcome you to my old stomping grounds of Tampa."

"Always rooting you on and I'll continue to live my broken NFL dreams vicariously through you. Please send our love to Gisele, my buddy Benny (Tom Brady's son) and all your family. Enjoy you mana, brother," it further read.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Is A True Blue Foodie And His Instagram Handle Is Proof

The Rock, who is currently the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, as mentioned in his message, is a former football (American football) player. Playing as a defensive tackle, Dwayne Johnson played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League. He was removed just after two months into the season, which also prompted his entry into WWE.

Also Read | All You Need To Know About Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming Show 'Young Rock'

The Rock is known to be a very good friend of Tom Brady's. In January of this year, after Patriots' 2019/20 season was over, Tom Brady confirmed his exit from the franchise when he posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. The 42-year-old thanked The Pats organisation, teammates, his fans, for the wonderful 20-year-journey with New England. 'The Rock' was one of the many celebrities to react to Brady's emotional post. Johnson commented: "Beautiful said. Powerful mana in your words, brother."

Tom Brady ended his 20-year association with the Patriots to sign a two-year deal worth a reported $50 million with the Buccaneers. The quarterback's move to Tampa Bay was followed by a surprise trade that saw Rob Gronkowski also head to the Buccaneers. Gronkowski, who decided to return to the NFL after a one-year hiatus, moved to the Bucs to play with his longtime friend and quarterback Tom Brady.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Owns Teremana Tequila: Tells His Daughter He Is ‘Maui’ In ‘Moana’ But She Refuses To Accept It