All You Need To Know About Dwayne Johnson's Upcoming Show 'Young Rock'

Dwayne Johnson, the popular wrestler-turned-actor is a famous personality in Hollywood. Dwayne Johnson has had a great journey from being one of the most well-known wrestlers to one of the highest-paid actors in recent times. So, for fans of Dwayne Johnson, who want to know about Johnson's earlier life before he was known as “The Rock”, his forthcoming series Young Rock would be a treat. The show, Young Rock, will focus on the former wrestler's early life and other lesser-known details.

All you need to know about Dwayne Johnson's show 'Young Rock'-

It was reported in January 2020 that the new series titled Young Rock will be screened soon on NBC. The initial arrangement is set to have 11 episodes, including the effectively composed pilot. However, there is no date out yet with respect to when fans can anticipate that the show should make its debut. Dwayne Johnson also made an announcement regarding the show on his social media handle. He told the fans that Young Rock show is completely focusing on the wrestler-turned-actor’s rough teenage life. In fact, Dwayne Johnson linked his exciting youth to that of Forrest Gump from the successful Tom Hanks movie.

According to reports, the initial episodes of the series Young Rock will be set in Hawaii. Because this is the place where the star went to school after his family migrated from California. According to Dwayne Johnson himself, he always faced a lot of problems and was banished from school many times and was even arrested by the cops.

Dwayne Johnson is also going to be an executive producer on the new series. This is not the first time that Dwayne Johnson is working as a producer. The Seven Bucks Productions company of Dwayne Johnson bankrolled movies like Baywatch and Skyscraper – both of which were also starring Johnson. However, the episodes of Young Rock might be based on real-life stories from Dwayne Johnson's childhood. Nahnatchka Khan has joined as an executive producer.

Dwayne Johnson isn't only the motivation and the main impetus to watch the Young Rock series. Presently a practised on-screen character, with a lot of comedic jobs behind him, will likewise show up in each scene. Although details of his involvement have not been revealed officially, almost certainly, his job will be one of the storytellers, as with Eddie Huang in the first series of Fresh Off the Boat.

