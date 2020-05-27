Dwayne Johnson Tells His Daughter He Is ‘Maui’ In ‘Moana’ But She Refuses To Accept It

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable video with his two-year-old daughter Tiana. He has previously mentioned that his daughter does make him sing the song You’re Welcome from Moana over and over again. He also mentioned that she is unaware that he is Maui, who has sung the song.

However, in a recent video, Dwayne Johnson tries to tell his daughter that he is Maui and she refuses to believe him. In the adorable video, Dwayne Johnson's daughter says her father isn't Maui when he asks her. Check out the adorable video of Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tiana shared on Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson's video

In the video, Dwayne Johnson's daughter makes him sing the song You’re Welcome from Moana yet again. The toddler also joins in the song by singing a few words in the middle. Towards the end of the video, Dwayne Johnson asks her if her father is Maui. Tiana adorably replies that he isn’t. Dwayne Johnson doubles in laughter at her sweet response.

Dwayne Johnson goes on to ask her one more time if her father is the urban legend from the movie and she denies it one more time. He asks his daughter if she wants to see the song again and she says she does. Dwayne Johnson then mentions that this is the three thousandth time that the duo is watching the song together.

While posting the adorable video, Dwayne Johnson mentioned that he did tell her that he was Maui from Moana but she refused to accept it. He wrote, ‘Ladies & gents, my baby Tia finally believes.. oh wait. Never mind. She still refuses to believe the urban legend that her daddy is actually, Maui. At this rate it’s even pure speculation that her daddy is also The Rock. I’ll happily take these L’s and laugh as long as I get my daddy/daughter bond. #3000timesandcounting’ [sic]

Dwayne Johnson had previously that the quarantine is a blessing in disguise as he is getting to spend quality time with his wife, his daughters as well as his mother. Dwayne Johnson has two daughters with wife Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson, 4 and 2-year-old Tiana Gia Johnson. He also has a daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson from his first marriage.

