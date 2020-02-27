Dwayne Johnson Is Associated With Various Social Causes, See His Charity Work

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. His constant social media activity, film and television appearances, commercials, and his presence within his community are loved by his fans. The actor has real talent as well as the drive and motivation unlike anyone else. He has worked his way up the entertainment ladder and with his unmatched charisma and charm, the actor has propelled himself into true stardom. Here is a list of charity works done by him.

Dwayne Johnson’s charity works and events

Dwayne Johnson is a spokesman of the National AfterSchool Association to help children through his own Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation. In its first year, the foundation strove to assist in recovery and help children hospitalised for various medical conditions. Since then, the association has expanded its mission to include education and childhood obesity prevention programs too. Apart from this, Johnson also takes time to encourage children to continue their schooling beyond the high school years through special courses. Aside from being heavily involved in these two organizations, Johnson also supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation and helps to organise galas for the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation. The foundation provides funding for non-profit organisations which helps people's exposure and access to the arts.

The Fast and Furious actor has also supported charities that work towards an end to Parkinson’s Disease and AIDS. Some of the causes supported by Johnson are AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Grief Support, Health, Human Rights, Parkinson's Disease, and Veteran/Service Member Support. Moreover, Dwayne and wife Dany Garcia Johnson gave $2m in 2006 to the University of Miami to name its new Alumni Center living room. The Rock has also done work for associations like Beacon Experience, Boot Campaign, I Have a Dream Foundation, Kids Wish Network, Make The Difference Network, Parkinson Society Maritime Region, Red Cross, Starlight Children's Foundation, and Until There’s A Cure. Dwayne Johnson has contributed in various ways to help different charities.

