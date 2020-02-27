Dwayne Johnson Gives Cues On How To Dress Up For A Casual Party; See Pics

Dwayne Johnson, or 'The Rock', is widely considered as one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He switched from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor in a short span of time. Dwayne Johnson has been in the limelight for years now and is extremely loved by fans, thanks to his several talents.

He has featured in some iconic films including, the Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji and Get Smart. Dwayne Johnson is not just famous for his skills but also for his stylish looks and outfits. Here’s Dwayne Johnson giving cues on how to dress up for a casual party. Read ahead to know more-

Dyane Johnson is seen posing in a black pant and a white t-shirt. The actor has worn a black jacket on top of his outfit. He has worn brown shoes that go perfectly well with his outfit.

He is seen posing in a checkered pant and a black t-shirt. The actor has worn an olive green leather jacket on top of his outfit. He has worn dark brown shoes to complete his outfit.

'The Rock' is seen posing in a brown pant and an orange t-shirt. The actor has worn a blue denim jacket on top of his outfit. He wore white shoes to complete his outfit.

Apart from being one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Dwayne Johnson also has a softer side to his personality. He is a complete family man. Dwayne Johnson has a huge fan-base and over 171 million followers on his official Instagram handle. 'The Rock' never fails to give constant updates to his fans and be connected with them.

