Dwayne Johnson Talks About The Turning Point In WWE Career; Details Here

Dwayne Johnson, who is one of the best WWE wrestlers of all time, is also called as 'The Rock', in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview with Oprah, he started talking about his old wrestling days. He recalled the days and revealed that there was a turning point in his career that also helped him grow in life and helped him be himself.

Dwayne Johnson Recalls 'The Turning Point' of His WWE Career

Dwayne Johnson revealed that when he was 14, his family has a small apartment and the rent was $180 per week. But once when they returned home, there was a final eviction notice at the door. When he saw his mom crying, he could not see that and this made him wonder about what he can do to not get her in that position again.

Read: Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone To Join WWE; Here Are The Details

Johnson further revealed that at the age of 14, he decided to do what his dad had taught him. He decided to build his body and put on muscles. He said that he never thought he would get here, he never thought he would reach this level of popularity in his life. Johnson divulged further that in 1999, he bought a Rolex as he started earning some money. This was apparently because he thought that every rich man owns a Rolex and hence he should buy one too.

Read: Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam': A Cinephile's Guide To The Film

He continued saying that while fighting one of the fights, the fighter fell on his Rolex and broke it. During the fight, the only thing he could think was about his Rolex and not his fight.

He revealed that when he started fighting, he was named as Rocky Johnson, his father as Rocky Maivia, and his grandfather as Peter Maivia. He hated those names. He was told that when he goes out to fight, he must have a big smile. He then said he had a smile even after he lost the match. A few months later, he became a champion. In Wrestle mania 13, Chicago, there were 16 thousand people shouting Rocky Stinks. That’s when his referee told him, “Don’t listen to them”.After that moment, Dwayne took the microphone the next night in Raw and said “It may be many things, but stinky is not one of them”

Read: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Signs Up With WWE, Here's All You Need To Know About Her

After he left wrestling, he made a couple of movies that helped him get over all those negative feelings he got from wrestling. Johnson revealed in an interview that he felt good that he could be successful both in the ring and as an actor.

Read: Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Complicated Relationship With His Father

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.