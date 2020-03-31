The Debate
Dwayne Johnson’s Highest Grossing Movies That You Should Definitely Watch

Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson is an extremely popular name in the Hollywood industry. The over-achiever has appeared in some of the great films. Read ahead to know more.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, or 'The Rock', is widely considered to be one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He switched from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor in a short span of time. Dwayne Johnson has been in the limelight for years and is extremely loved by fans, thanks to his talents. Today, Dwayne is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Dwayne Johnson has a huge fan-base and over 171 million followers, and he never fails to entertain them. Here are Dwayne Johnson’s highest grossing movies that you can binge-watch while in lockdown-

Dwayne Johnson’s highest grossing movies

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy Returns is a Stephen Sommers directorial. The film has Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Dwayne Johnson in lead roles. Dwayne played the character of the 'Scorpion King' in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the mummified body of Imhotep, which is shipped to a museum in London, where he once again wakes and begins his campaign of rage and terror. The film earned $443 million at the box-office.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Dwayne Johnson, along with Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart, played the lead characters in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The plot of the film revolves around four teenagers, who are sucked into a magical video game, and the only way they can escape is to work together to finish the game. The movie did very well at the box-office. Earning a total of $962 million worldwide, it became a super-hit and one of Dwayne Johnson’s highest-grossing films.

Fast & Furious Franchise

Dwayne Johnson became a part of the Fast & Franchise since the fifth part, Fast Five (2011). Since then, Dwayne has appeared in Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017),  and the upcoming F9 (2021). All these films have done wonders at the box-office and became the highest grosser. Out of the lot, Furious 7 remains the biggest success for the franchise so far, grossing $1.5 billion worldwide, with $353 million coming from the domestic market.

