Dwayne Johnson's Top 'The Rock Lifts' Videos To Keep Fans Entertained During Lockdown

Dwayne Johnson, also popular by his ring name The Rock, was a professional wrestler for eight years before he began his acting career. He made his Hollywood debut by playing the Scorpion King in the 2011 movie The Mummy Returns and since then he has featured in several hit movies like Jumanji: The Next Level, Fast and Furious 6, Baywatch and more. Dwayne Johnson is an active social media user too.

He knows aptly how to stay connected with his fans using social media platforms. Dwayne Johnson enjoys a humungous fan following of 5.06M on YouTube. His channel is filled with fitness videos and a segment called ‘The Rock Lifts’. This Dwayne Johnson segment features him giving an insight into his personal life and set life to his fans. ‘The Rock Lifts’ is watched by ample of fans. Here is a collection of a few ‘Rock Lifts’ videos that were much loved by his fans.

Holiday Lift

The Holiday Lift video features Dwayne Johnson getting candid about his workout routines. In the video, the actor can be seen performing various fitness exercises and lifting deadly weights. The Holiday lift is a collection of his workout videos to motivate fans towards fitness. From shoulder presses to hammer curls, he can be seen doing it all.

February Lift

The February lift video sees Dwayne Johnson’s life on the sets of The Fate of the Furious. The video features him interacting with his crew members. The February lift video also sees Dwanye Johnson working out in his Iron Paradise. He also gave a visual tour to the garage where all the luxurious cars of the movie were parked.

Baller’s Lift

This video is a compilation of videos of Dwayne Johnson from his movie sets and location. The video sees the star interacting with his fans while travelling. It begins with the Rock seated in his car filming the video of his fans who were waiting for him outside his hotel. He can be seen waving and greeting his fans.

January Lift

The January lift is the compilation of Dwayne Johnson’s surprise visits to his fans. The actor can be seen spreading smiles and kindness in the video. Check out the video here:

