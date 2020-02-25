Dwayne Johnson’s 'Project Rock' Is Launched In Collaboration With Under Armour

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently announced his collaboration with an athletic wear company named Under Armour. The new collection has been named as “The Work” and it was launched a few days ago. The Rock would be seen promoting this new collab launch under the campaign called “The Only Way is Through the Work”.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam': A Cinephile's Guide To The Film

What is Under Armour and Rock Collection

Project Rock is Dwayne Johnson's collab with UA aka Under Armour. In the video that Dwayne recently posted, he is seen talking about his new ”Rock collection”. He says that this new athletic wear collection is made for all the hard workers who prioritise work in their life.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone To Join WWE; Here Are The Details

Elaborating more on the design of this gym wear collection, Johnson tells that the new collection focuses on gym apparel which is made for the youth. All the clothes designed in this new collection has been made with Under Armour’s creative technology that uses charged cotton. The benefit is that the apparel gives the feel of natural cotton but is stretchier and dries faster, which is something one can’t expect in pure-cotton gym apparel.

More about Project Rock

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson added that the new Rock collection also includes the PR2 training shoe in guardian green and sandy brown colour. The shoe is also made with Under Armour’s technology called HOVR, which provides a zero-gravity feel to the users. This enables the person to manage the extra energy expenditure as well as it also focuses on eliminating the impact.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Signs Up With WWE, Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Apart from launching his gym wear collection called Project Rock in association with Under Armour, Dwayne Johnson is also excited about his superhero film called Black Adam. The movie is set to hit theatres on December 22, 2021. He was quoted saying that his dream of possessing superpowers and fighting villains would be finally completed through this movie.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Complicated Relationship With His Father

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.