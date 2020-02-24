The Debate
Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Complicated Relationship With His Father

Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson recently opened up about his complicated relationship with his late father, Rocky Johnson. Read on to more details about the story.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock', recently spoke about his complicated relationship with his father, Rocky Johnson. He spoke to Oprah Winfrey in Atlanta as part of her 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus arena tour. He spoke about how his relationship with his father was complicated and that his father was not an ‘I love you guy’. Read on to know more details about the story, which reveals Dwayne Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson's complicated relationship with his son.

READ: Stephanie McMahon Reveals WWE Is In Talks With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson For A Return

Dwayne Johnson’s complicated relationship with father Rocky Johnson

Dwayne Johnson went ahead and posted a video of him with Oprah and captioned it saying how the day his father died, that night he went to bed and felt so grateful and moved. He continued by saying that because he realised that now he has a new relationship with him. He further said that he has no regrets, no pain, no complications -- just him and his father.

READ: Dwayne Johnson's Style File From His Movies; 'Hobbs & Shaw', 'Get Smart' & Others

The renowned actor's father, Rocky Johnson died of a heart attack on January 15, at the age of 75. Dwayne Johnson spoke about how he was raised on “tough love” and that his father has taught him the significance of being open and being there for his daughters. Dwayne has three daughters -- Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana.

He also spoke about his dad's unconditional love for him. Dwayne Johnson also posted a video and an elaborate caption, honouring his late father. The actor's love for his father and the depth of their relationship was evident from the post.

READ: Dwayne Johnson Praises Conor McGregor's Business Acumen After Watching 'Notorious'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

