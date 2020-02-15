Dwayne Johnson Opens Up On Fatherhood And Divorce On Oprah Winfrey's Talk Show

WWE legend and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently appeared on Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour where he talked about fatherhood and how and he & his first wife Dany Garcia came to a mutual agreement of dissolving their relationship. Dwayne Johnson got married to Dany Garcia in 1997 and ended it in 2008. Even after the divorce, the two remained close friends and went on to do numerous business ventures together.

When asked how it all ended, Dwayne Johnson revealed that it was not an ugly divorce. He added that the birth of their first child Simone gave him a perspective. He accepted that ‘marriage was not in their cards’. So, they mutually decided to dissolve the relationship but raised Simone Johnson together. He added that both he and Dany Garcia had a mind for business, so they got together and did many ventures. Dwayne Johnson accepted that he is really happy to see Dany Garcia become a strong businesswoman.

“It was one of those things where it wasn't an ugly divorce. It's just - marriage wasn't in our cards,” said Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson talks about fatherhood and Simone

When asked about his daughters, Dwayne Johnson said that he wants to instil two things in his three daughters. First, is that disciple is the key and other is that he loves them. Dwayne Johnson continued saying that he makes sure to tell his daughters that he loves them. He said that he has told Simone Johnson that he will be messaging her every day. She doesn’t have to reply every time, but she has to know that Dwayne Johnson has got her back. The Rock ended the answer saying that he also wants his kids to know the importance of hard work.

