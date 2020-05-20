Dwayne Johnson's Workout Videos From His Iron Paradise Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, was a professional wrestler for the World Wrestling Federation for eight years before pursuing his career in acting. Dwayne Johnson is yet considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He began his acting career by essaying the role of The Scorpion King in 2011's The Mummy Returns and since then he has delivered several hit movies.

He is one of the fittest actors of Hollywood. Even after leaving his wrestling, The Jumanji actor yet continues to inspire fans towards fitness with his motivational workout videos. Dwayne Johnson has made headlines several times with his 'Iron Paradise' videos. For the unversed, Dwayne calls his gym as the Iron Paradise. It takes years of hard commitment and discipline to build a body like him and his fitness videos are a testimony to it.

The international actor goes to extremes to maintain his hulk body and never misses out on daily workouts. Dwayne Johnson also reportedly has a crew that sets up his Iron Paradise in giant tents wherever the actor is shooting. Have a look at a few inside videos of Dwayne Johnson in Iron Paradise.

The Rock's fitness videos from his Iron Paradise:

This is the first video of Dwayne Johnson’s under armour campaign known as Bend Boundaries. The video sees The Rock lifting heavy weights and carrying out difficult exercises by pushing his boundaries. The fitness has received more than 15,14,022 views on YouTube. Have a look at it here.

This is the second video of Dwayne Johnson’s under armour campaign. The video features The Rock performing various workouts and bending boundaries just like the title of the campaign. Check out his video here:

Here is Dwayne Johnson’s leg day at his Iron Paradise. This video sees The Rock doing lunges as he carries a heavyweight on his shoulders. The actor can also be seen performing squats while keeping a heavy-weight dumbbell on his shoulders. The video has inspired many of his fans towards fitness. The actor has given major leg day goals through this video. Have a look at Dwayne Johnson’s leg day here:

