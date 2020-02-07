Margot Robbie's Fans Slam Jim Carrey After He Insinuates That Her Looks Helped Her Career

Jim Carrey’s comment about Margot Robbie on a talk show is getting some major backlash. Twitter users could not help but talk about Jim Carrey’s disregard for Margot Robbie’s achievements over the years. Read on to know more details about Jim Carrey’s comment about the Birds of Prey actor and the backlash he received for this comment.

Carrey receives backlash regarding his comments

Jim Carrey is considered to be one of the funniest actors in Hollywood. Carrey has entertained the audience for years now and continues to do so. The Mask actor recently stopped by The Graham Norton Show to promote the second season of Kidding and Sonic the Headgehog. But things turned weird when Carrey made a comment about Margot Robbie, who was also a guest on the show.

Jim Carrey, while talking about Margot Robbie suggested that she is successful in Hollywood due to her looks. Jim Carrey told the the Birds of Prey actor that he wanted to talk to her because he finds her amazing. He further added that he is also excited for her. But them Jim Carrey pointed out, “It’s incredible that you’ve (Margot Robbie) gotten as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages.”

The audience and Margot Robbie both laughed at Jim Carrey’s comment but Twitter was set ablaze with disapproval regarding Carrey’s comment. Many people took to Twitter to talk about Margot Robbie’s achievements in Hollywood over the years. Take a look at some of these reactions.

Jim Carrey creepy as always. Can't stand the guy. Why was he even invited 😒#GrahamNortonShow — Zielony 🇵🇱💯 (@PoznanZ) February 2, 2020

Looks like Jim Carey’s comments on the #GrahamNortonShow has caused a snowflake storm. — Mister Chris (@mr_chris_tattoo) February 7, 2020

Margot Robbie should win an Oscar for pretending to like Jim Carrey. #GrahamNortonShow — Rachel Elizabeth (@RachelLizzie_x) January 31, 2020

No need for him to say what he said, to me it seemed there was an undertone of Your looks got you where you are today rather than your talent.

Just felt a bit creepy and wrong. — David (@David_Thorne_) February 1, 2020

Margot Robbie has earned her second Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Bombshell. Apart from this, Margot Robbie also starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In…Hollywood. Her role as Sharon Tate has also earned her praise from critics and audiences alike. Recently, Margot Robbie also reprised her role as Harley Quinn in DC’s Birds of Prey.

