'Circle' Ending Explained: Does Eric Survive At The End Of The Game? Find Out

Circle on Netflix is a 2015 psychological thriller film. Inspired by the 1957 film 12 Angry Men, the makers of Circle have presented it in a way, that it is both easy to see and rather tough to watch. Helmed by Aaron Hann, Circle revolves around a group of people who wake up in a darkened room. They soon realise that one of them is being killed every time someone attempts to leave. It soon dawns upon the group that they can control which person is selected to die. Read on to find out, “What happens in Circle Ending?”

Circle ending: What happens at the end?

At the end of the Netflix film, three people are left, Eric, a pregnant woman and a child girl named Katie. Eric plots a vicious plan and convinces Katie that the pregnant woman should live as she is carrying another life within her. He urges Katie that they both should volunteer to sacrifice their lives for the pregnant lady.

Oblivious to Eric’s dual plan, Katie agrees to step out. The pregnant woman does not oppose this as she assumes that her life is being saved. As soon as Katie steps out the machine kills her, as it does with anyone who steps out of their designated spot.

With Katie out of the way, Eric reveals his true intentions and casts his vote against the pregnant woman. However, Eric’s attempt to get the pregnant woman killed is thwarted when the machine recognises the pregnant woman’s child as another person. Hence, there are three people left, which means there will be one more round of the game.

At this Eric cunningly casts his vote against the child. The unborn child cannot cast a vote since the act of closing one’s fist is how a vote is cast. In the next scene, audiences get to see that, Eric wakes up in the outside world and finds other people who have survived their own circles. However, to Eric’s dismay, a large proportion of them is pregnant women or children. UFOs are flying in the sky.

Circle ending explained

The Aliens’ plan

Circle’s ending confirms that the events of the film are a result of an alien invasion of Earth. A few players also mention that they remember being abducted by extraterrestrial beings early in the film. Eric also sees UFOs in the sky after winning the game. However, the makers of Circle created an open ending for the film. It is a possibility that the survivors are made to play another “game” of the Circle.

Survival of the Fittest Vs Ethics

The Circle is basically an experiment that rewards the fittest with a chance of survival. It is based on Darwin's theory of 'Survival of the Fittest'. Interestingly, in the film the fitness of a person is defined by their wit rather than their physical strength. However, the idea of survival of the fittest often feels brutal and savage when it comes to ethics. In Circle, while many people prove Darwin's theory to be true, many others are seen attempting to stick to a moral code.

