'DWTS' Dancer Witney Carson Welcomes Baby Boy After 24 Hours Of Labour

Dancing With The Stars pro Witney Carson welcomed a baby boy on Monday, i.e January 4. She took to her Instagram to share the picture of her son's hand and also gave an update about her health. Witney shared a picture of herself in hospital a day before giving birth. Read further ahead to know more about Witney Carson's baby.

Witney Carson's baby

Professional dancer Witney Carson took to her Instagram to share the news of welcoming a baby boy. She shared a picture of her son's hand and gave an update about her health. She talked about being in labour for 24 hours and having an unexpected C-section.

The baby and mother both are healthy. They haven't revealed the name of the baby yet. In the picture, Witney Carson's husband Carson McAllister is seen holding her hand. She thanked her fans and family for their prayers. Her caption reads, "After a really hard 24-hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers". The comment section is filled with congratulatory messages. Check out the post:

A day before giving birth, she shared a picture of herself in the hospital. She was seen touching her baby bump and was wearing the hospital gown. Her comment section is filled with wishes. She captioned the image as, "Alright baby boy, let's do this" Check out the post:

Witney Carson on DWTS

Witney Carson was appointed as a troupe dancer on Dancing With The Stars in March 2013. She trained the dancers in Season 17 and was paired up with professional singer Cody Simpson in Season 18. Throughout the other 10 seasons of DWTS, she has been paired with celebrities like actor Carlos PenaVega, NFL player Von Miller, comedian Chris Kattan and many more. In 2019, she became the co-host of the game show 'Catch 21'. She married husband Carson McAllister in 2016 and announced her pregnancy in July 2020 through her Instagram post. Check it out:

