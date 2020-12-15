Scott Disick Wishes His Sons On Their B'day; Calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best Baby Maker'

On December 15, 2020, Scott Disick took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian and their two sons- Mason and Reign. Scott showed his gratitude for being ‘the best baby maker in town’ as they celebrated the birthdays of their two sons. He wrote that he couldn’t have asked for a ‘better person’ in the world to have their amazing children with. The duo posed on a set of stairs and was joined by their daughter Penelope who is eight-years-old now.

Scott Disick wishes his sons happy birthday on IG

In the caption, Scott wrote, “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world”. In the picture, Reign can be seen resided in Scott’s lap and Kourtney had her arms wrapped around the youngest daughter Penelope.

Many of their fans dropped lovely comments on the post. JoJo Gomez commented, “Shoot to my core & we love to see it” with a crying face emoticon and several red hearts. A fan wrote, “Just get back together already”, while another fan commented, “Kourtney and Scott forever” with several red hearts. A user commented, “So there’s hope”. Another one wrote, “Best Co-parenting example” with several black hearts.

Kourtney also flooded her Instagram story with throwback pictures of her boys. In one picture, Kourtney and Mason can be seen rocking the matching mom and son sweatsuits. In another picture, Mason can be seen cradling young Reign in his arms and were twinning in striped onesies. The third picture showed Mason and over two-year-old Reign lounging in their mum’s cosy bed. She also shared some recent snaps of the duo such as a picture where Reign can be seen feeling confident after getting a fresh haircut. For the eldest son, Kourtney shared a behind-the-scenes picture from a family photoshoot.

Son’s grandmother Kris Jenner too shared a series of pictures with her grandsons on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, “Happy birthday to these two beautiful boys of mine who I love so much!! Mason and Reign you are both such a big part of my heart and I’m so very proud of you!!! You bring such joy and happiness to our entire family and we love watching you grow… you are the most amazing grandsons and I love you more than you will ever know… Lovey” with red hearts and loving faced emoticon.

