Mandy Moore Strikes An Adorable Pic As She Shows Off Her Bump In Maternity Photo Shoot

This Is Us fame Mandy Moore recently gave fans a sneak peek of her maternity shoot. The actor took to Instagram to share a post of her striking a stunning pose which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about her pregnancy. On seeing the post, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section will all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandy Moore shared a monochrome picture where she can be seen giving a side pose as she sweetly holds her baby bump. In the post, the actor can be seen donning a pleated floral dress and opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows, and natural makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Almost there..... ðŸ“· by @photobyjennajones”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

As soon as Mandy Moore shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how stunning the actor looks for the photo shoot, while some went on to praise the going to be a mother for her beauty and personality. One of the users wrote, “Beauty with her baby. ðŸ•Šbless you, sweet Mandela”. While the other one wrote, “truly beautiful”. Apart from fans, several celebs and friends of the actor went on to pen sweet messages for her. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from Mandy Moore, photographer Jenna Jones also went on to share pictures from the photoshoot. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in the middle of many trees and posing a candid pose for the camera. She can be seen giving a poker face look and for minimal makeup. The actor donned a floral pleated gown with a similar cape. In the second picture, the actor can be seen gracefully posing for the camera. Along with the picture, Jenna also wrote, “his ethereal mama ðŸŒ¸ Little bump shoot with @mandymooremm”. Take a look at the post below.

