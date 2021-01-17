If You Loved Jasmin Bhasin's Stint In 'Naagin 4', Here Are Her Other Shows To Watch Next

Actor Jasmin Bhasin is one of the well-known faces of the Indian television industry. She has been a part of multiple shows and films. She kick-started her career as an actor in the Tamil film Vaanam and then went on to feature in several Tollywood movies. Her latest stint as Nayantara in the supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 4 was much-loved by fans. Jasmin was seen in a never-seen-before avatar with an evil twist added to her character. If you loved watching the show, here we have curated a list of her other TV shows, which will enable you to get more of her onscreen.

ALSO READ| Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jasmin Bhasin's 'then' & 'now' Pic Will Leave You Shell-shocked

Tashan-E-Ishq

Created by Subhash Chandra, Tashan-E-Ishq is an Indian romantic drama series which released back in 2015. Starring Jasmin Bhasin as Twinkle Taneja, the show was set against the backdrop of Punjab. The plot of the show was based on strong feelings of love, hatred, obsession and betrayal. Twinkle Taneja madly falls in love with Yuvi Luthra, however, the duo’s mother are rivals of each other. Twinkle’s mother has chosen Kunj Sarna as a suitable husband for Twinkle. Later the plot unveils that Yuvi has been faking love and his real intension is to destroy Twinkle’s life to seek revenge for his mother.

ALSO READ| Did You Know 'Naagin 4' Actor Jasmin Bhasin Started Her Career With South Indian Films?

Dil Se Dil Tak

Dil Se Dil Tak is a drama show loosely based on the Bollywood film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The premise of the show focuses on the lives of Parth and his wife Shorvori, a happily married couple living couple from Baroda, who are unable to conceive. Their entire life changes when the couple choose Teni (played by Jasmin Bhasin), a young bubbly girl, to become a surrogate mother to their child. As time passes, a love triangle is created between the trio.

ALSO READ| Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Where She Met Aly Goni For The First Time; Read Details

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

Produced by Gul Khan, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji was a romantic-drama television show that aired on Star Plus. Featuring Jasmin Bhasin as Happy Mehra, the TV show revolves around her and Rocky Khosla, an arrogant playboy. After Jasmin’s husband Chintu dies in an accident, Rocky sets up a Hotel to fulfil Chintu’s dream. He receives the help of Happy and love brews between the two.

ALSO READ| Jasmin Bhasin's Age, Career And Other Details About The 'Tashan-e-Ishq' Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.