Aashka Goradia Hugs Her Legs In New Post; Shows Off Her Yoga Skills

Aashka Goradia is quite active on social media and she recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on the ground, 'hugging her leg'. She uploaded two pictures, one coloured and one monochrome. Her caption pointed towards hugging her leg. The caption reads, "Leg, dear leg, lemme hug you!". Her comment section is filled with heart and fire emojis. Check out the picture below.

Also Read: Aashka Goradia Treats Fans With Snippets From Goa Trip With Hubby Brent Goble; See Pics

Aashka Goradia's Instagram photo

(Image Credit: Aashka Goradia's Instagram post)

Aashka Goradia's Photos from Goa Trip

Aashka Goradia is currently spending time with her husband Brent Goble in Goa. Her husband is an American businessman and Yoga teacher. The couple is in Goa to restore a 150-year-old Portuguese house to open a Yoga School. The TV actor has been involved in learning Yoga during the pandemic and is set to become a teacher along with her husband. The couple is often seen striking a pose in Goa beaches. Aashka shared the pictures from her trip on her Instagram, check it out.

Also Read: Aashka Goradia says 'it's the breath, not just strength' as she practices handstand

In one of the pictures, Aashka took a 'sunkissed' selfie with her husband. She is wearing a subtle makeup with dark pink lipstick. She is wearing a multicoloured bikini while captioning the picture as 'Luminous'. Check it out.

In another video posted on December 5, Aashka tries to balance herself on the shoulders of her husband. In the video, the couple is in the pool while trying out their skill of balancing. Aashka is sporting black sportswear and shorts. Check out the video.

Also Read: R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla shooting for Netflix’s hush-hush project in Goa?

Aashka Goradia's TV shows

Aashka started her career in 2002 with Achanak 37 Saal Baad and then featured in the comedy sitcom Acting Acting. Other TV shows include KKusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Piya Ka Ghar, Kahiin To Hoga, Mere Apne, Saat Phere, Naagin and many more. She was also a part of various reality shows like Jet Set Go, Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliya 8. She dated Rohit Bakshi from 2006-2015 and after their break up, she married Brent Goble on December 1, 2017. The actor also owns India's first double stitched 3D eyelashes company, Renee.

Also Read: Malaika Arora talks about how Sunday should look like, shares picture from her Goa trip

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.