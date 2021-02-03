DYK Jennifer Coolidge Once Posed As Her Own Identical Twin In Order To Date Two Men?

The stories regarding Jennifer Coolidge's relationships are something that the actor is seen divulging into time and again. The actor, who has been seen in shows like 2 Broke Girls, F.R.I.E.N.D.S and been one of the main attractions of the Legally Blonde film series, has developed a reputation of being candid about her life experiences and the adventures she has embarked on off-screen, time and again. And now, Coolidge has gone ahead to reveal yet another chapter from her past, which involved her posing as her very own identical twin in order to be able to date two men while on a vacation. Read on to find out more about the incident-

What did Jennifer Coolidge exactly say:

It so happened that during her most recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 59-year-old star, who was seen conversing with the host in order to promote her new movie, Promising Young Women, Jennifer Coolidge was seen recalling the aforementioned episode. The conversation saw her talking about a solo visit to Hawaii, during which she met two best friends, and since she liked them both. She told them that Coolidge had an identical twin, which gave her the pass to be with both the men. She was then later seen sharing that she may not be able to do that anymore in today's day and age.

As per the actor's dating biography on a portal known as DatingCelebs, in the past, the actor was involved with comedian Chris Kattan at one point in time. Details regarding Jennifer Coolidge's boyfriend as of today, if she has one, will be shared as and when more information is available.

What is Jennifer Coolidge up to right now?:

As far as the list of Jennifer Coolidge's movies are concerned, the actor will be seen in the upcoming third instalment of the Legally Blonde film franchise and in Promising Young Women prior to that. The latter will see Coolidge essay a character that goes by the name of Susan. The film has been directed by Emerald Fennell of The Crown fame.

