With Steve Carell As Anand Mathur, Here Is A Look At 'Hum Paanch' Cast In Hollywood

Hum Paanch is a very popular Indian sitcom. The show started in the year 1995 and it was famous among people of all age groups. The show became a huge success in the Indian television industry and was wrapped in 1999 after a four-year-long run. The show had some of the quirkiest dialogues. Apart from that, the show’s title song was very popular too. During the current Coronavirus lockdown, the show is being aired again. The rerun of the show is getting a huge viewership. The famous comedy show is definitely a success in India, but what if the show was made in Hollywood? Here is a look at the Hum Paanch cast if the show is ever made in Hollywood.

Steve Carell as Anand Mathur

The character of Anand Mathur is a man caught between two wives. Steve Carell with his vast experience in comedy becomes ideal for the pivotal role.

Image Credits: A still from the show and stevecarrelll Instagram

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Bina Mathur

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is known for portraying comic characters with ease. Bina Mathur is the second wife of Anand Mathur. Julia Louis-Dreyfus becomes the perfect fit with her unmatched wit and sense of humour.

Image Credits: A still from the show and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Instagram

Jennifer Coolidge as Anand’s first wife

The dead wife of Anand Mathur who talks who is confined to a photo frame. This character is challenging to play because of its nature and Jennifer Coolidge is the right actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Zee Tv and Jennifer Coolidge Instagram

Drew Barrymore as Meenakshi

Meenakshi is the eldest sister of the family and she is hell-bent on making the world a better place for women. Drew Barrymore has delivered several memorable characters over the years and it would be interesting to see her as the oldest daughter.

Image Credits: Drew Barrymore Instagram and a still from the show

Anna Faris as Radhika

Anna Faris has shown the audience what she can do in a comic role with her films. The second eldest sister among the five is intelligent, geeky and a bit clumsy. Anna Faris would be the perfect fit for this role.

Image Credits: Zee 5 Asia pacific and Anna Faris Instagram

Emma Stone as Sweety

The character of Sweety is the perfect example of beauty without brains. Emma Stone with her looks can nail this role to perfection whose goals in life is to marry a celebrity and become Miss World someday.

Image Credits: A still from the show and _emmastoneofficial_ Instagram

Brie Larson as Kajal

Kajal AKA Kajal Bhai’s character is a tomboy in the show. She often finds herself getting into fistfights with goons. The Captain Marvel actor, Brie Larson will be the ideal actor to play this role.

Image Credits: A still from the show and Brie Larson Instagram

Zendaya as Choti

The youngest of the lot, Choti’s character is that of a gossipmonger. Zendaya’s charm and witty one-liners will be a treat for the audience.

Image Credits: Zee 5 Asia pacific and Zendaya Instagram

