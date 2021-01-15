Regina King's Birthday: Here Is A List Movies Featuring The Actor That Are A Must Watch

Regina King has been one of the fan favourite actors ever since she first caught major attention with her show in 1987. Since then, the actor has seen a significant rise in her career with a number of films coming her way. She was loved by the audience for her act as a rebellious teenager. After venturing into films through small roles, King eventually started working on layered characters. Her popularity grew over time and she also won herself an Oscar nomination. As she celebrates her birthday, we look at some of the most interesting and must-watch films starring Regina King.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Released on Christmas day December 25, 2018, If Beale Street Could Talk was one of the most layered stories. King played the role of Sharon River in the film. Her role as the unwavering mother who has immense love for her daughter and her partner was well received by the audience and critics alike. Therefore, her spectacular performance in the film earned her an Oscar nomination in 2019 for Best Supporting Actress.

Our Family Wedding

Our Family Wedding was a multicultural comedy film about a young couple who is about to get married. However, a crisis arrives when they have to convince their fathers to get over their feuds with each other. King played the role of Angela in the film and offered to be a voice between the two forever-at-war dads. She tries to reason out and becomes a bridge between the two families.

This Christmas

This Christmas has a huge star cast and was released on November 21, 2007. The character of Lisa caught fans' attention due to her transformation from a timid and weak-willed woman, to a strong and independent lady. The cast of the film included Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba, Loretta Devine, Chris Brown, Keith Robinson, Laz Alonso, Columbus Short, Sharon Leal, and Lauren London.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

This film was released in 2005 and Regina King played the role of an undercover FBI agent. She was appointed as the bodyguard of a person who had serious anger issues. The film also starred Sandra Bullock, Enrique Murciano, William Shatner, and Heather Burns.

Ray

Ray was a biopic film made on the life of singer Ray Charles. Regina played the role of Margie Hendricks in the film. She was the R&B singer who sung as a backup for Ray.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legally Blonde 2 Featured King in a rather intense role as the top aide for congresswoman Victoria Rudd. The film was released in July of 2003 and spoke of a very intense battle between the congresswoman and a woman who wishes to ban animal testing. Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field, Jennifer Coolidge, and Luke Wilson starred in this film.

Daddy Day Care

Daddy Day Care is a comedy film that showed the life of a father who is quite good at taking care of children. Initially, he takes care of his son after being laid off from his job. It is then he gets the idea of starting daycare and that’s how Daddy Day Care is born. Regina plays a small role in this film but made a huge impact with her limited time on screen as the wife of Eddie Murphy.

Enemy of the State

Regina played an emotional role in this film trying to depict what is at stake when it comes to privacy for individuals. Her husband played by Will Smith uncovers certain truths about the state due to which he is being threatened. The film came out in November 1998 and garnered quite the appreciation.

