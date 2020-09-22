'2 Broke Girls' Cast: Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs and Others In Crucial Roles

2 Broke Girls is an American sitcom that aired on CBS for 6 long years from 2011 to 2017. The television series was created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings and produced by Warner bros. Television. The series is set in New York and focuses on the lives of two girls Max Black and Caroline Channing. The two friends try to raise funds for their cupcake business while being broke all the time. Here is the list of the 2 Broke Girls cast and characters.

The cast of 2 Broke Girls

Kat Dennings as Maxine

The cast of 2 Broke Girls includes Kat Dennings who plays the lead role of Maxine aka Max. She works as a waitress at the Williamsburg Diner. Max stays with her best friend Caroline. Unlike Caroline, Max is sarcastic, feisty and comes from a dysfunctional family. Kat Dennings was also seen in Thor and Thor: The Dark World playing the role of Darcy Lewis.

Beth Behrs as Caroline Wesbox Channing

2 Broke Girls cast also features Beth Behrs in the lead role of Caroline. Caroline unlike Max comes from a rich family background and loses all her money when her father gets arrested. She has to start all over again to earn money. She comes up with the idea of starting a cupcake business along with Max. Caroline is an optimistic girl but with high maintenance. Beth Behrs is known for her roles in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, The Neighborhood, and Hello, My Name Is Doris.

Garrett Morris as Earl Washington

2 Broke Girls cast includes Garrette Morris playing the role of Earl Washington. Earl Washington is an old cashier working at the Williamsburg Diner. Earl Washington is also a former Jazz artist and loves Marijuana. Max, played by Kat Dennings, is very close to Earl and always wishes that he was her father.

Jonathan Kite as Vanko Oleg Golishevsky

The cast of 2 Broke Girls includes Jonathan Kite as Vanko Oleg Golishevsky who is an Ukrainian chef at the diner. He often harrases Max and Caroline with his sexist jokes and offers them to have sex with him. However, his behaviour is ignored by the two friends. He is later attracted to a character named Sophie and the film then depicts their love-hate relationship until they get married. Jonathan Kite is known for his roles in Black Dynamite and The Bellman.

Matthew Moy as Han Margaret Lee

2 Broke Girls cast features Matthew Moy as Han Margaret Lee. Han is the owner of the diner and is often the target of Max's jokes on his heights. Han comes from Korea and lacks knowledge about American culture. He often mentions his hometown and his parents in the show.

Jennifer Coolidge as Zofia "Sophie" Kaczyński

2 Broke Girls cast includes Jennifer Coolidge as Sophia. Sophia is a Polish woman who owns a cleaning company. She stays in an apartment above Max and Caroline. She often annoys them while talking about her sex life. She does not like Caroline much but invests in their cupcake business anyway. She has an on-off relationship with Vanko Oleg. Jennifer Coolidge is known for her roles in American Pie and Legally Blonde.

