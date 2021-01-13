National Treasure Cast: Actors And Their Characters In The Action-adventure Film

National Treasure is a 2004 American action-adventure film released by Walt Disney Pictures. It was directed by Jon Turteltaub and revolves around a historian and code-breaker Ben Gates, who has been searching his whole life for a rumored treasure dating back to the creation of the United States. Joining an expedition led by fellow treasure hunter Ian Howe. Gates finds an ice-locked Colonial ship in the Arctic Circle that contains a clue linking the treasure to the Declaration of Independence. But when Howe betrays him, Gates has to race to get to the document ahead of his so-called colleague. Read on to know about the cast of National Treasure.

National Treasure cast

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage portrays the character of Benjamin Franklin Gates, who is an American treasure hunter and cryptologist in the action-adventure film. Cage is an American actor and filmmaker, who has been nominated for numerous major cinematic awards and won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas. His popular films include Lord of War, Ghost Rider, Con Air, The Rock, City of Angels among others.

Sean Bean

The cast of National Treasure includes Sean Bean, who plays the character of Ian Howe, an entrepreneur and treasure hunter who is a former friend of Benjamin Gates. Sean Bean is an English actor, who graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. Bean made his professional debut in a theatre production of Romeo and Juliet in 1983. Retaining his Yorkshire accent, he first found mainstream success for his portrayal of Richard Sharpe in the ITV series Sharpe, which originally ran from 1993 to 1997. His most-known works include GoldenEye, Ronin, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Silent Hill, The Island among many others.

Diane Kruger

National Treasure cast also includes Diane Kruger, playing the role of Dr. Abigail Chase, who is an archivist at the National Archives who aids Benjamin Gates in treasure hunting. Kruger is a German actor and former fashion model and rose to fame with her role of Helen in the epic war film Troy in 2004. Her other popular works include Unknown, Inglorious Bastards, The Bridge, and In The Fade for which she won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress and Satellite Award for Best Actress.

Justin Bartha

Justin Bartha portrayed the character of Riley Poole in the action-adventure film who is a sarcastic computer expert and friend of Benjamin Gates. Bartha is an American actor known for his roles in The Hangover trilogy, The Good Fight, Dark Horse, White Girl among others. The actor has also performed in television series and theatre.

