Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding Joins New Scream Cast

Scream is one of the most popular meta-horror film franchises. The upcoming reboot or fifth instalment is getting bigger with its ensemble cast. Along with several old cast members, the movie is adding many new names to the franchise. The recent additions are Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison and Mason Gooding.

Also Read | Neve Campbell Announces Her Return As Sidney Prescott In 'Scream 5'; Read Details

Scream 5 cast brings Minnette, Madison and Gooding

According to a recent report by Deadline, 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, Better Things star Mikey Madison and Love, Victor star Mason Gooding has joined the cast of the Scream reboot. Details about their characters have not been revealed yet, but they are said to play pivotal roles. They will make their debut in the popular Scream film series.

Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding expressed their excitement on being a part of the Scream franchise. Minnette called Scream one of his favourite movies/franchises of all time. Gooding mentioned that he will try his best to deliver a spookier performance.

Screenshots of Twitter

Also Read | 'The Boys' Star Jack Quaid "so Excited" To Join 'Scream' Reboot's Cast

Dylan Minnette received fame for his performance as Clay Jensen in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why series, which recently concluded with its fourth seasons. Mason Gooding was seen in romantic teen drama series Love, Victor on Hulu. Mikey Madison plays Max Fox on comedy series Better Things and she also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Susan “Sadie” Atkins, a member of the Manson family.

Also Read | Drew Barrymore Wanted Her 'Scream' Movie Character To Die First? Know Why

Scream reboot cast

The cast of Scream 5 keeps on growing. Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Marley Shelton will reprise their characters as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and Judy Hicks, from the previous four Scream movies. The new members include Jack Quid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In Heights) and Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin). They are cast in undisclosed roles and among them could be the killer or killers.

The cast of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s #Scream5 pic.twitter.com/ZeMtaTedhp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 10, 2020

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Fans Are Convinced She Will Be Seen In Courteney Cox's 'Scream 5'; Read Why

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have partnered to revive the Scream film franchise. The makers are planning to commence production in Wilmington, North Carolina in the coming year. Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be helming Scream 5.

The script will be penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Chad Villella will serve as an executive producer. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream, is on-board as well as an executive producer. It was recently announced that Scream reboot will be arriving in theatres on January 14, 2022. It gives the movie more than a year to complete work.

Promo Image Source: dylanminnette (karenishigurophoto), mikeyymadison and masonthegooding (higgsy_photography) Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.