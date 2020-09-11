Neve Campbell Announces Her Return As Sidney Prescott In 'Scream 5'; Read Details

Scream is one of the most popular meta-horror franchise. A fifth instalment or a reboot of the movie is confirmed by the makers recently, with several old cast members reprising their characters. Now the latest addition to it is Neve Campbell , who will be making a comeback in Scream film franchise.

Neve Campbell is returning to 'Scream' franchise

Neve Campbell took to her social media handles to inform her fans that she will be a part of the upcoming film, Scream 5. She will be reprising her role of Sidney Prescott, a perpetually traumatized person. The actor has portrayed the lead character in the previous four Scream movies directed by late Wes Craven. Her performance was acclaimed by the audiences.

Neve Campbell’s announcement on Instagram, marking her return as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5, grabbed much attention. Many fans showed their excitement and left heart eye emoticons in the comment section. Some even called it “the best” news and mentioned that they cannot wait for the movie. Check out a few reactions.

Neve Campbell will be joining a few other members from old Scream cast. This includes David Arquette as Dewey Riley and Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers, as both will return in Scream 5.

Several young actors have been added as new members to the franchise. The growing ensemble cast has Jack Quid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In Heights) and Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin). Booksmart's Mason Gooding and 13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette are also said to be in talks to be a part of the movie.

On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm — Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have partnered to revive the Scream film franchise. The makers are planning to commence production in Wilmington, North Carolina in the coming year. Read or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be helming Scream 5.

The script will be penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Chad Villella will serve as an executive producer. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream, is on-board as well as an executive producer. It was recently announced that Scream reboot will be arriving in theatres on January 14, 2022. It gives the movie more than a year to complete work.

