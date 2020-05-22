As Ghoomketu Releases Today, Here's The Net Worth Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui & The Cast

Ghoomketu is a comedy-drama film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. The film revolves around Ghoomketu who is an aspiring scriptwriter who runs away to the city of Mumbai to achieve his dreams. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the film.

Ghoomketu cast’s combined net worth

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played the titular role film where he has portrayed himself as an aspiring film writer. The actor has carved a niche for himself and has gained a loyal fan base for himself over the years. Many fans believe that with his acting performances in several films, he has overshadowed the lead actors.

According to a leading media portal, the actor has a net worth of $ 20 million. This is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 155.34 crores. As Nawazuddin is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood, he also gets money from brand endorsements and appearing for events.

Raghuvir Yadav

Raghuvir Yadav is another prominent actor in the Bollywood fraternity. He has always shined in films even in supporting roles. The actor is predominantly known for his acting performances in Peepli Live, Panchayat, Salaam Bombay! and several more.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $5 million. That is approximately Rs 37 crores. The actor makes money from theatre acting, brand endorsements, and appearing for events.

Richa Chaddha

Richa Chaddha is a popular actor in Bollywood. She came to prominence with her performance in Masaan. The actor is highly sought out even today.

The net worth of Richa Chaddha is reportedly $5 million. This is over Rs 37 crores. The actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry and has a loyal fan base.

Ila Arun

Ila Arun is a famous actor and has a huge fan following. In this film, she has played the role of Ghoomketu’s aunt. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $5 million, which is over Rs 37 crores.

Ragini Khanna

Ragini Khanna is a popular face in the television industry and has done several shows on TV. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $2 million. This is approximately Rs 15 crores.

Deepika Amin

Deepika Amin is an Indian actor who has done prominent roles on the small screen as well as on the big screen. The actor is remembered for her roles in Gone Kesh, Farmaan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 2 million, which is over Rs 15 crores.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

