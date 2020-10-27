'Mini Matthew McConaughey': Fans Swoon Over The Actor's 12-year-old Son Levi

On October 23, Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, took to her social media and posted a picture with her 12-year-old son, Levi. In the pic, the mother-son duo was busy gazing at the sugar-free chocolate chip cookie skillet. As soon as Camila's post was up, netizens were in awe, as they went on to compare Matthew McConaughey's son with the star.

Fans were quick to comment about the similarities in the duo's features. A user wrote, 'Your son is so handsome he is the perfect blend of you and his daddy'. Another fan penned, 'Yes!!! Your son looks so much like his daddy'. 'Omg, that’s a mini Mathew McConaughey right there', read another comment on the post.

Interestingly, a user wrote, 'I'm a new follower but it that yalls son?! I'm kinda assuming it because he looks like a mini Matthew McConaughey!! Ha'. When Camila stumbled upon the comment, she was quick to reply. She replied by penning, 'Yes this is one of our kids' followed by laughter emoticon.

As a part of the caption, Camila wrote, 'The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR-FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe. It's been a week full of celebration with Matthew McConaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10! Linked the recipe in my stories so you can all try it now'.

Netizens call Levi a look-alike of Matthew

This year in August, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey launched his book titled- Greenlights and debuted as an author. As per a report by Wbur, McConaughey took years of his diaries and turned them into a book. He mentioned that the greenlights are 'like a shoeless summer' among the yellow and red light times of people's lives.

More so, he also added that a 'greenlight is an affirmation to set people up for success' and continued that a greenlight can be as simple as putting the coffee in the coffee filter before people go to bed' so that when they wake up the next morning, all they need to do is- push the button, Matthew stated.

(Above picture and promo source: Camila Alves McConaughey Instagram)

